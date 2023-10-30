KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the City of Kinston said they are excited for the groundbreaking of the Kinston Community Health Center’s expanded facility.

The City of Kinston gave the old shirt factory property to the Kinston Community Health Center, said City Councilmember Chris Suggs. The Kinston Community Health Center, or KCHC, will head up efforts to build the facility.

KCHC is located in downtown Kinston and needs a bigger facility to meet the demands for patients, Suggs said.

“Currently, the Kinston Community Health Center is located in downtown Kinston, a building that is quite aging, and it’s time for expansion. We’re very excited, the City of Kinston, to partner with them to expand on what will soon be a 60,000-square-foot facility,” Suggs said.

KCHC is a non-profit community-based health center that provides affordable care to residents in the area who otherwise might go without it.

Future home of Kinston Community Health Center’s expanded facility (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

9OYS reached out to the non-profit who declined to interview.

The new facility will cost more than $18 million to construct, Suggs said.

“For over 20 years now, this site has sat empty in a quite neglected shape. We’re now excited that the City of Kinston can partner with the Community Health Center to turn this very large and expansive space into something very beneficial to the community,” Suggs said.

According to city documents, the facility will help KCHC expand services, provide more than 40 new jobs and increase the number of annual patients served by thousands.

“This site is located right in the heart of East Kinston on one of our main corridors, Dr MLK Jr (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) Boulevard, so it’s going to be within walking distance for so many folks who need to access resources that our community health center offers,” Suggs said.

The groundbreaking is set to take place in December.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy also weighed in. In a statement to WNCT 9, he wrote:

“The City Council for the City of Kinston approved the building of an over 57,000 square foot Community Health Care Center to be located in the old Kinston Shirt Factory Location! The facility will have all main medical and dental resources to include a new pharmacy and a mental health facility as well!

“This is a big deal for Kinston because the facility will be in a location even more convenient for those in our community who need access to it the most! We are extremely excited to be a part of making such a great facility come to life for not only our community but for the workers that will be providing services to our community!

“Personally, I can’t wait to see us break ground which will be in the near future and will send the signal indicating it’s time to build! I leave you with one of my favorite quotes. ‘We must do Whatever We Can, However We Can, Whenever We Can to help impact the lives of others for the better.'”