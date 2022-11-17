GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The LeapFrog Fall 2022 hospital safety grades have been released.

More than 3,000 general hospitals were evaluated on accidents, injuries and infections. North Carolina hospitals ranked No. 7 in the country.

Carteret Health Care’s grading dropped. Originally an A, they’re now a B grade hospital. CarolinaEast Medical Center also fell, going from a B to a C grade. Onslow Memorial Hospital and ECU Health maintained their rank at C.

“We’ve seen decline nationally,” said Katie Stewart, the director of healthcare ratings at the Leapfrog group. “That also means because it’s comparative in nature, it could not only mean that a hospital may be performing a little bit worse on a measure, but maybe, you know, other hospitals are improving, and they’re not improving at the same rate.”

The next round of LeapFrog ratings will be out in spring of 2023.