FARMVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – A local event is bringing awareness about asthma.

On Monday, the Pediatric Asthma Program at Vidant Medical Center will be going to different elementary schools in Pitt County to place pinwheels and a sign outside of the school buildings. These pinwheels will raise awareness for World Asthma Day.

May 3 is World Asthma Day.

The Pediatric Asthma Program at Vidant Health has had many children with asthma over 25 years. The program works closely with children and the child’s primary care provider to decrease hospitalizations, and missing school days and increase the child’s quality of life.

Asthma is a long-term disease that causes inflammation and swelling within the airways. This causes symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and trouble breathing. While asthma is controllable, it is estimated that 50% of children with asthma have uncontrolled asthma.

World Asthma Day is organized by, GINA, the Global Initiative for Asthma. Every year, it is held on the first Tuesday in May and this year’s theme is “Closing Gaps in Asthma Care”. Closing Gaps in Asthma Care is about reducing preventable suffering as well as costs.

For more information, contact the Pediatric Asthma Program at 252-847-8668 or PediatricAsthmaTeam@VidantHealth.com.