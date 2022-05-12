GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- With the nation approaching the grim milestone of 1 million deaths due to COVID-19, local officials weighed in on how eastern North Carolina’s metrics are looking.

They said they have seen an uptick, but nothing like past COVID surges. They said the death toll is significant, and precautions are still necessary.

“We have 10 COVID-positive patients hospitalized, three of those are in the ICU,” said James Davis, vice president of nursing at CarolinaEast Medical Center. He added none of the patients currently in the hospital are as severely sick with COVID as they have seen in the past.

And in Onslow County, the Health Department said they are seeing the same trend.

“Onslow County is averaging about 35 new cases each day. This is up from only around five cases per day at the beginning of April,” said Onslow County Health Department Director Krissy Richmond-Hoover.

Back in January, Onslow County was seeing nearly 900 new cases daily.

“We also know that there were so many impacts from COVID, with shutdowns and social isolation, and those are things we don’t want to go back to. So we really want to make sure that we encourage the public to be prepared, be protected, and to know how to access both testing and treatment if they do test positive,” said Hoover.

Hoover and Davis said, this one-million death benchmark should serve as a reminder that the pandemic isn’t over.

“These people whose lives were lost, they were they were they meant a lot to somebody — there were lots of mothers and fathers,” said Hoover.

“One death is too many, you know, if it’s something you can prevent, why wouldn’t you,” added Davis.