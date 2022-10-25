GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As seasons are changing, doctors are raising concerns about a triple threat of respiratory viruses: COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.

In Eastern North Carolina doctors say they are already seeing an uptick in these cases, especially in children’s emergency room visits. They add this could be the busiest year for respiratory illnesses.

“Our pediatric emergency department has been working at capacity every night seeing these kids with colds. Most of it is RSV currently but like I said, we’re also seeing flu and other things pop up,” said Dr. Matt Ledoux, the pediatrician in chief at ECU Health.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV shares some of the same characteristics as the common cold, which is cough, fever and runny nose. However, there are other red flags to watch out for.

“Somebody who’s of course feeling bad and they’re a little bit sleepy. That’s probably normal, but somebody that’s overly sleepy, somebody that’s really working hard to breathe so you know what they normally look like when they breathe,” Ledoux said. “But if it’s different than their baseline and they’re breathing pretty hard and they seem to be struggling, that’s when they need to be seen in the emergency department.”

For the flu, Ledoux says they are planning for a busy season.

“When we look at the data going back to the beginning of October and end of September to present, the flu has doubled in the number of cases we were seeing a month ago,” Ledoux said. “We’re anticipating this will be the busiest year that we’ve had especially over the last two years.”

Ledoux said the best way to keep yourself and others protected from these viruses is to get a vaccine, wash your hands and stay home if you’re sick.