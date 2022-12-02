HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’ve visited the pharmacy lately, you might have noticed a shortage of some commonly used medicine.

The FDA recently reported a shortage of the antibiotic Amoxicillin and the ADHD medication Adderall.

On a local level, officials with Coastal Friendly Pharmacy in Havelock said they’ve been experiencing some shortages of those medications. They said it takes a little more time to work around these shortages, but they’re happy to do it to help customers.

They said when they don’t have the medications in stock, they recommend other pharmacies in the area that might, or they offer potential alternatives.

“If they are hesitant about changing over to a different medication because they’ve been controlled on what they’ve been taking, then I’ll call around and see where it’s at, call the prescriber back and let them know where to send the prescription to,” said owner and lead pharmacist at Coastal Friendly Pharmacy, Tara Dawn Tootle.

Tootle explained it just takes a phone call and an extra couple of minutes to make sure customers can get what they need.

“It helps to know different pharmacies that have different wholesalers. So, they probably have things stocked when I don’t and vice versa,” said Tootle.

This is all happening because of supply and demand. The main manufacturer of Adderall has cited supply chain issues and labor shortages as the culprit for not being able to keep up with demand.

For Amoxicillin, the shortage appears to be linked to the increase in demand for the medication during the recent surge of RSV and Flu cases.

