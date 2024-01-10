GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Every January, we observe National Blood Donor Month to honor the life-saving actions of donating blood and the critical need for consistent blood supply.

This annual campaign has been ongoing since 1970 to help encourage new donors, as well as pay tribute to previous and current donors, like WNCT’s very own Alayna Verduyn.

“So I’ve been donating blood since high school because I found out how easy it is for us and how much of an impact it can make,” Verduyn said. “Like just a little bit of time out of your own day really can save so many lives for so many people. It’s just, it’s worth it.”

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in America needs a blood transfusion. Each blood donation can potentially help save multiple lives.