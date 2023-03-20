GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly 10% of reproductive-aged women are impacted by endometriosis.

March is a month to raise awareness for the disorder and the people who are impacted by it. Doctors say it’s a disorder where the tissue that normally lines the uterus is growing outside of the organ. They say symptoms can vary and can sometimes cause women to be infertile.

“The most consistent symptoms are painful periods, painful intercourse, painful bowel movements … there’s also just no symptoms at all. that’s one of the odd things about endometriosis,” said Dr. Jim Whiteside, professor and department chair of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Brody ECU Health.

Whiteside also said most treatment for endometriosis deals with hormone management, whether it’s birth control pills or, in severe cases, surgery.