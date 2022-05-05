GREENVILLE, N.C. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the past two years have taken a toll on Americans’ mental health – especially in the workplace.

Even though many companies recognize this, are they doing enough to help support their employees in this time? JobSage surveyed more than 2,000 working Americans to find out.

Some key findings were:

More than 1 in 4 employees have quit a job for the sake of their mental health, and another 20% have considered doing so.

The top causes of work-related stress are: being overworked, lack of work-life balance, and inadequate compensation.

What employees want from their employers: better work-life balance, more time off, and greater schedule flexibility.

Of those who have mental health benefits, 86% use the services offered.

77% of respondents have taken a mental health day at work, however, almost the same amount felt guilty doing so.

One in five say their company doesn’t do enough for their mental health. Of those who said their companies don’t do enough to support their mental health, over half stated they were happy.

