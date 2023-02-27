NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services will hold a mental health town hall this Thursday in New Bern.

The town all will run from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Convention Center’s Ballroom B, located at 203 S. Front St. in New Bern. It will be hosted by NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley and NC State Sen. Jim Burgin.

The public is encouraged to attend, ask questions and contribute to the conversation. Those who can’t attend in person can watch the event live on the NCDHHS YouTube page.