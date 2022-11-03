KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A town hall happened in Duplin County on Thursday that addressed mental health issues among North Carolinians.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources hosted the event, along with NC Senator Jim Burgin.

More than three million people in North Carolina alone have a mental health or substance abuse disorder. By having town halls like the one in Duplin County, officials hope to help people, even in the most rural areas, improve their overall health.

“There is no health without mental health,” said the secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services, Kody Kinsley.

Kinsley and other health officials were at the meeting in Duplin County.

“A lot of our services get focused on conversations around mental health services in more urban spaces. And it’s important to me that we serve all of North Carolina and that we reach people no matter where they are,” said Kinsley.

Officials say the data is clear. There have been a triple number of reports of anxiety and loneliness over the last several years, and overdoses from opioids are up 40%. They also add suicide is one of the leading causes of death in children.

“The data points to the need to focus on mental health and to come up with collaborative solutions,” said Kinsley

That’s where the town halls come in. They’ve already had several across the state and plan to have even more in the future.

“The purpose of these town halls is to hear directly from individuals about what we can do better in their communities and how we can partner to address and improve mental health in North Carolina,” said Kinsley.