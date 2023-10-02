GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Each year the first Monday in October is recognized as National Child Health Day. ECU Health serves thousands of children each year across its 29-county region.

Children need care now more than ever. They’re one of our most vulnerable populations. Experts at ECU Health say that children are resilient, but even kids are susceptible to the same illnesses as adults.

“One of the things that came from the COVID-19 pandemic is us recognizing how things affect us as a society really do play a role in children’s mental health as well. A lot of children are still suffering from the effect of that,” said Shaundreal Jamison, ECU Health Primary Care Outpatient Medical Director of the Pediatrics Department.

ECU Health reminds caregivers that children need annual checkups and screenings, and to make sure vaccines are up to date.