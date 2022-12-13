RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some COVID-19 tests are being recalled because there is an increased chance that they could give a false negative result.

The FDA reports that Detect Inc. is recalling some lots of its COVID-19 Test. The recall impacts 11,102 tests.

The tests were “shipped to customers from July 26th, 2022, through August 26th, 2022” and was given Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA in October of 2021, according to a release.

The company said it has not received any reports of false negative results from the impacted lot number and the recall is out of “an abundance of caution.”

The recalled lot numbers are:

HB264

HY263

HY264

All the recalled lot numbers have a Use by Date of Jan. 1, 2023.

Detect will be notifying customer and distributors that are affected by this recall. Officials said if you have any unused tests that are part of the recall, you should dispose of the tests.

If you do try to use a recalled test, the company said users will be “notified in the Detect App that the test has been recalled and may not be used.”

If you have any questions, you can contact Detect’s customer service support at (855) 322 3692.