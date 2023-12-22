RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While wearing a neck brace as she recovers from a recent surgery, DeAnna Brandon says she’s relieved she could finally get that treatment done.

She said she’s looking forward to returning to the hospital soon for a stem cell treatment that she’s known she needs for about a year to treat a rare form of blood cancer but could not afford.

“I should be able to greet the new year possibly being in the hospital getting a stem cell transplant, but really that’s what I’ve been hoping and praying for. So, I hope that’s what happens,” she said.

Brandon recently qualified for Medicaid coverage, which she says could help her to live longer now that the treatments she needs are no longer out of reach.

Without the stem cell treatment, she said her doctor told her she’s looking at a life expectancy of only a few years.

“I don’t want to say I had accepted that, but at some point you have to accept things to enjoy your present life,” she said.

While Brandon would have qualified for coverage once Medicaid expansion took effect Dec. 1., she was approved for coverage a few weeks before that after appealing a denial from the state.

The NC Dept. of Health and Human Services launched a new dashboard this week, showing nearly 273,000 people were enrolled immediately. Many of those were already in a family-planning Medicaid program and automatically enrolled.

An additional 84,000 applied in the first couple weeks since the launch, according to NCDHHS.

Among those who are enrolled, 55.6% are women. The largest group by age is 19-29, making up 32.7% of the enrolled population.

Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsely noted that people are disproportionately from rural communities.

In Robeson and Edgecombe counties, about 10% of the entire adult population was enrolled in Medicaid expansion.

“Eighty percent of the families that will benefit from expansion are working families,” said Sec. Kinsley. “And now they can go see a healthcare provider to stay healthy and continue to be the important keystones that they are to their families and their communities.”

State officials estimate about 600,000 people statewide are eligible. Government agencies are working with community groups to identify people who are potentially eligible to encourage them to apply.

“Interested in seeing how the rollout goes. Everything so far seems to be moving as we anticipated. So, hopefully, things will run smoothly,” Republican Senate leader Phil Berger recently told CBS 17.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) made Medicaid expansion a top priority for him when he was first elected back in 2016. While Republican legislative leaders agreed earlier this year to go forward with it, implementation was delayed as Republicans struggled for months to pass the state budget.

That delay impacted people like DeAnna Brandon as she watched for months waiting to see whether expansion would actually happen and if she’d eventually get the treatments she needs.

“Just having that control, control over your health, just helps you feel like a better, more productive person,” she said.