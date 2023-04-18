GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police departments, sheriff’s offices and other locations around Eastern North Carolina and the country will take part in the 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and in some places even longer, you can drop off solid forms of medication and prescription drugs. More than 8,300 tons of medication has been removed from circulation, according to the DEA.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, you can click here to fill a spot where you live or you can visit www.DEATakeBack.com.