RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Though Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has urged Republican lawmakers to allow Medicaid expansion to take effect amid the impasse over the state budget, they say that will not happen as they continue negotiations.

Republican legislative leaders said while it’s unclear when they could reach an agreement with each other on the state’s two-year spending plan, they think Medicaid expansion should remain tied to the enactment of a budget.

“I have not sensed any appetite in our caucus to move the expansion separate and apart from the budget. So, I would anticipate any expansion that happens on Medicaid to be a part of the budget that’s enacted,” said House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland).

Cooper has argued that the state should move forward now both to provide health coverage for people who don’t have it and so that the state can receive federal funding tied to expansion. He has noted that the state is losing about $521 million per month.

About 600,000 North Carolinians would be eligible for coverage. The population affected is largely comprised of working adults who make too much money to qualify for traditional Medicaid coverage but not enough to afford insurance.

For DeAnna Brandon, of Salisbury, the issue is personal.

She said she was diagnosed about a year ago with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer. She’s in the coverage gap and unable to afford insurance.

Through charity care at her hospital, she’s been able to get chemotherapy. Her doctor says what she really needs is a stem cell transplant, but she can’t afford it.

“It really is a life-or-death situation for me,” she said.

When she learned the state was going to expand Medicaid coverage earlier this year, she felt a sense of relief that she may be able to start the process to get the care that she needs.

“You see the life raft. You see the light at the end of the tunnel. But, you can’t get it,” she said. “One more second of holding your breath and you feel like you just might sink and that’ll be it.”

The new fiscal year began July 1 with no new budget in place. State government continues to operate at the previous year’s levels until a budget is adopted.

Republicans say a key issue in their negotiations is how much to cut state income taxes and how quickly. The Senate has proposed an aggressive plan to reduce the personal income tax rate from the current 4.75 percent down to 2.49 percent in 2030. Leaders in the two chambers are debating whether to put triggers in place so that the rate only drop if certain revenue targets are hit.

The GOP holds a veto-proof majority in the legislature and would be able to override a veto by Cooper if the party sticks together.

“So, we have made some progress with the budget negotiations with the Senate,” said Moore.

Republicans have not scheduled any votes until early August as many lawmakers are traveling for vacations and conferences.

As the budget talks continue, the state is going through a process called redetermination to examine the eligibility of people currently enrolled in Medicaid now that the public health emergency tied to COVID-19 has ended. About 35,000 people have been dropped since that process began, according to data from the NC Dept. of Health and Human Services. It’s unclear how many would qualify for coverage once Medicaid expansion takes effect.

“Hopefully, we can get this done sooner rather than later. I’m told as long as we get this done before the end of August that we should be fine with no issues,” said Moore.