RALEIGH, N.C. — Equality NC is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to host a virtual town hall regarding the monkeypox situation.

The event will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It will be held so the organizations can share information on how to get checked for monkeypox, access testing and find treatment.

Anyone can get monkeypox, but the majority of cases identified globally and in North Carolina in the current outbreak have been in men who have sex with men. Participants can attend the event at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1600523673 or via One Tap Mobile.

The event will feature NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley, Dr. Victoria Mobley, NCDHHS medical consultant and adjunct professor of epidemiology and UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. It will be moderated by Robby Kern, director of education policy at Equality NC.

You can find the latest information about Monkeypox cases in North Carolina, along with details on North Carolina’s response to the outbreak on the NCDHHS website.