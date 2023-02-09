GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Health and Human Services will be holding a town hall event discussing mental health on Thursday at East Carolina Heart Institute Auditorium at the ECU Health Science Building.

The event begins at 6 and will also be streamed live on the NCDHHS YouTube channel. It’s also open to the public to attend.

With more than 3 million people in the state struggling with mental health, North Carolina officials are hoping Thursday’s town hall discussion will help their effort to reduce that large number. NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley is hosting the town hall. Some other officials will be at the event, including NC Sen. Kandie Smith, NC Rep. Gloristine Brown, NC House Majority Leader John Bell and NC Rep. Dr. Tim Reeder.

The hope is the public will engage in the town hall to continue the advancement by reducing the number of those struggling with mental health and substance use.

We’ll have a full report on the event on 9OYS News at 10 & 11.