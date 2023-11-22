RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A child in the western part of the state has died from the flu, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s the first pediatric flu death during the 2023-24 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, additional information will not be released, officials said.

“We extend our sincere condolences to this child’s family after their tragic loss,” said NCDHHS State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore in a media release on Wednesday. “Vaccination is the most effective protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death from flu, RSV and COVID-19 infections, and there is still time to protect children this respiratory virus season.”

North Carolina has seen a rise in flu cases in recent weeks in combination with rising RSV cases and continued COVID-19 activity. Five adult flu-associated deaths have already been reported in North Carolina this season, and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one other state has reported a pediatric flu death as of Nov. 11, 2023.

For more information on flu and COVID-19, including how to access vaccinations, testing and treatment in your community, click here: