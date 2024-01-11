(WGHP) — Is the person in charge of North Carolinians healthcare a trained physician?

The last one was: Dr. Mandy Cohen. But she left to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was replaced with Kody Kinsley. He’s not a trained doctor, but he has ample experience in what may be the really difficult part of the job of being North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services: He knows how to run an organization with 18,000 employees and a $38 billion dollar budget.

“We administer complex programs that touch the life of every North Carolinian every day, whether they know it or not. My background is really in government administration. [Previously] As the CFO, COO of the U. S. Treasury Department making big, complex things work is what I’ve done for the last decade,” Kinsley said.

Getting things done in North Carolina for the last decade has meant learning how to work with the Republicans who run the General Assembly. They often have a veto-proof majority.

Kinsley takes pride in working in a bi-partisan way with Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Republicans in the State House and Senate to get things done like expanding Medicaid and putting important mental health initiatives in action.

“I’m very grateful to our health chairs in both the House and the Senate and leadership who have taken a keen interest into the work that we do here because, regardless of anything else, we’re all trying to serve the same people, and that’s our approach here at the DHS,” Kinsley said.

One reason many Republicans have resisted expanding Medicaid, which was an essential part of President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, is that they claim research shows it doesn’t provide any better health outcomes when compared with not expanding Medicaid.

Kinsley disagrees.

“We have real clear research from a number of independent organizations in states that have expanded Medicaid. They’ve seen a lowering and the stabilizing of healthcare costs not just for their expansion beneficiaries but for others in states that have expanded Medicaid. They see a stabilization of rural hospitals in which North Carolina has experienced 10 closing in the last decade,” Kinsley said. “These are important investments … It just makes sense. When you’ve got 1.2 million people living in North Carolina without a way to pay for healthcare but end up in the emergency department with no way to pay, those costs have to be borne by someone. And it is far more expensive for us to treat high blood pressure when it turns into a heart attack than preventing it in the first place.”

Despite these accomplishments, Kinsley is eager to press on with other priorities.

“We’ve got to do more on youth behavioral health in particular,” Kinsley said. “We have been leaning hard into getting more services available, but we have to be able to both address the crisis and prevent folks from getting into crisis in the first place, and that’s going to take both resources and also real strong partnerships across the state.”

Getting the programs in place is one thing. Keeping people in those jobs can be quite another.

“The other thing that is definitely on my mind is the concern about direct care professionals,” Kinsley said. “These are direct support staff that are either in people’s homes or in facilities taking care of folks that are elderly or with disabilities. We’ve all seen the economy go forward in great ways, and people are able to earn really high wages in a lot of jobs, but the rates that sustain that service that is life critical for people is far behind. We’ve got to build out a pipeline for those staff to go into this really important work, and we have to be able to pay them a living wage so they can do the important work.”

