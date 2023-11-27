RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nearly $2.6 billion in funds will be distributed to 102 hospitals across North Carolina this week as part of Medicaid expansion legislation.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that eligible hospitals in the state will begin receiving payments through the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program.

NCDHHS said these funds are “critical as they will not only help provide much-needed support to our state’s healthcare safety net, they also enable hospitals to pay for the non-federal share costs of expansion.”

Earlier this year, healthcare officials said North Carolina leaders authorized Medicaid expansion and HASP as part of a broader strategy to support access to care for low-income residents.

“Medicaid expansion and HASP will be financed through new assessments on North Carolina hospitals and will allow the state to draw down more than $8 billion each year from the federal government based on expected ultimate expansion enrollment,” NCDHHS officials said.

This change will have a historic impact on residents across the state, including the more than 4.6 million people living in one of the 70 rural counties across North Carolina, officials said.

“The HASP payments are calculated based on in-network Medicaid managed care payments to acute care hospitals, critical access hospitals, hospitals owned or controlled by the University of North Carolina Health Care System, and ECU Health Medical Center,” NCDHHS officials said.

On Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, NCDHHS will launch Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, meaning an estimated 600,000 people will be eligible for full Medicaid coverage.