GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Recently released guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics are the first of its kind, now supporting evidence-based recommendations for the treatment of childhood obesity.

Past recommendations were opinion-based, said Dr. David Collier, professor of Pediatrics and Health Disparities at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and director of ECU Health’s Pediatric Healthy Weight Research and Treatment Center.

“We now have evidence-based guidelines telling us to assess, manage, treat pediatric patients that are overweight or obese,” Collier said.

Collier also said obesity in children is common.

“Overweight and obesity in children is quite common, it’s actually one of the number one chronic diseases in children not only in the United States but worldwide,” Collier said.

Obesity in children in Eastern North Carolina is especially prevalent, he said.

“In Eastern North Carolina in particular, we have a very high prevalence of children who are overweight or obese. But of particular concern, we have a very high prevalence of children who are extremely obese,” Collier said. “Nationally, about four percent of children meet those criteria, and in Eastern North Carolina, 10 or 11 percent meet that criteria.”

The new guidelines include 13 key action statements to help pediatricians evaluate and treat children.

“These address who we should be screening for obesity, and weight status, how to do that, how to assess it, and what we should offer those kids with those problems,” Collier said.

When it comes to treatment, Collier said that many of the recommendations are things that ECU’s Pediatric Healthy Weight Research and Treatment Center are already practicing.

“The recommendations are consistent with prior recommendations, which is we should use intensive lifestyle intervention as the number one tool, engaging family members, using motivational interviewing, setting patient-centered goals, working with families, communities to address the issue because this is just an individual problem, this is really a problem that is the result of multifactorial contributions,” Dr. Collier said.

But other recommendations are more proactive.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that we offer surgical weight loss for children ages 13 and older who meet certain weight criteria and have weight-related health complications,” said Collier.

While the guideline does not discuss obesity prevention, Collier says proactive and preventive measures can go hand in hand.

“These guidelines only address the detection and treatment of overweight and obesity in children,” Collier said. “Many of the things that are important for treatment are also important for prevention, so certainly good physical activity, good sleep, good food, appropriate caloric balance. All of those things that we would use to help treat obesity also will be important for the prevention of obesity as well.”

Nutritionists with Craven County Schools agreed with those assessments.

“Starting early and having these preventative measures in place by offering more whole grains, by having students pick up a low-fat dairy, by eating more lean proteins that gives the kids that advantage that throughout their lives, they’ve been making these decisions and then that stays with them,” said Craven County Schools Nutrition Director Lauren Weyand.

Above all, the new guidelines are about treating obesity in children early on, and Collier said it formalizes what many doctors already know.

“They highlight that we as pediatricians and as pediatric healthcare providers should not wait for children to outgrow or grow into their weight because that really doesn’t happen. Also, it highlights the fact that weight that begins early in the life span and childhood persists into adulthood and that the earlier it’s addressed, the less likely we are to have health-related problems or weight-related health problems as adults,” Collier said.