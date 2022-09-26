GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced new COVID-19-related recommendations for health care facilities.

The CDC has eased universal masking recommendations for hospitals and nursing homes unless in areas of high COVID-19 transmission.

Face coverings had been required for all hospitals and nursing homes. The CDC has been updating its guidance since August, as COVID-19-related hospitalizations and coronavirus breakouts in nursing homes have been decreasing.

Per the updated guidelines, masking is still recommended “during an outbreak among patients” or “when caring for patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.”



Health care facilities still must continue to follow earlier community transmission guidelines, which include steps to take for reported cases and positive tests.

9OYS reached out to local hospitals about the recent changes. Hospital officials said they are still reviewing those changes.