GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Suicide is the second leading cause of death in North Carolina for people ages 10-40. It is also the ninth leading cause overall in the state, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge the national public health crisis, and to spread awareness about treatment and resources available. Officials with Carolina East’s Crossroads Clinic said they are dedicated to providing inpatient and outpatient services for mental and emotional health.

“Mental health is just as important as other health conditions and it is very important to normalize that,” said Lacey Dabelow, the Crossroads director. “Mental health affects a large majority of the population, you know? One in five people.”

For those struggling or in crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text “HOME” to 741741 to reach a crisis text line.