MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Novavax was the fourth COVID-19 vaccine available in the United States, a proud moment for Montgomery County leaders in the summer of 2021.

“We are encouraged that this will further boost our economic development efforts,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich in 2021.

Now two years later, the company is making tough financial decisions.

“We released about a quarter of our staff globally,” said Dr. Filip Dubovsky, Novavax’s President of Research and Development.

According to the CNBC, Novavax’s next hurdle will be competing against Pfizer and Moderna.

Despite the challenges, Novavax says they are making progress.

“We are on track to have our updated vaccine available, in time for the fall vaccination season, here in the U.S.,” said Dubovsky.

The biotech company, which produces a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, is also working on a combination vaccine for the flu and COVID-19.

“So when you go to your CVS…you’ll only need one jab,” said Dubovsky. “That’s still several years away.”