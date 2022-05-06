GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –Friday was National Nurses Day and the start of National Nurses Week.

Nurses across the country are celebrating the week, including here in Eastern North Carolina. During a time when burnout has increased for those working in the medical field, we recognize all nurses do to keep our community safe. Being on the front lines of the pandemic for the last three years makes this year even more important to recognize what nurses do every day.

“There’s a patient holding the hand of a nurse hoping that they will keep them safe while they’re in surgery or while they’re in the ICU and recovery,” said Brian Floyd, MBA, RN, president of ECU Health Medical Center and chief operating officer at ECU Health.

“And there are nurses teaching how to prevent disease. There’s nurses bringing new babies into the world right here in this organization. And so from the beginning to the end, nurses are very much in their life business.”

Floyd encourages the public to continue thanking our nurses even after this week.