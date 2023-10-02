JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to support survivors and help others get out of dangerous situations.

Around 1 in 4 women have experienced domestic violence in their life, and resources here in the east like the Onslow Women’s Center want people to know that love shouldn’t hurt.

“Be it physical, mental, verbal, emotional, psychological, economical, financial, you don’t have to be physically assaulted, or you don’t have to have bruises or proof,” said Meg Dennis, executive director for the Onslow Women’s Center.

Domestic violence can look different in every relationship.

“In any situation where there is power over another, if there’s someone who is exerting power over you, trust your gut, and that’s not right,” said Dennis.

The Onslow Women’s Center in Jacksonville offers survivors the resources they need, supporting them throughout their journey.

Whether it be finding a job, having a place to stay, or just someone to talk to.

“Data shows that if a survivor of sexual assault domestic violence survivor has access to an advocate, they’re more likely to engage into the system such as the medical or legal,” said Dennis. “So having someone that’s knowledgeable and that can support them from start to finish has been invaluable.”

Unfortunately, domestic violence is a major issue throughout Onslow County.

“We have been near capacity since we’ve reopened the actual shelter in April,” said Dennis. “So that gives you an idea of just how prevalent this is right now.”

The Onslow Women’s Center is hosting its annual candlelight vigil on October 19 at 6 p.m. to remember the lives lost to acts of domestic violence throughout the state just this year.

To find more information on the Onslow Women’s Center, click here.