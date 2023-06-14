MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — With the high temperatures throughout Eastern North Carolina, officials want to give their tips on ways to beat the heat.

Emergency Services in Morehead City say they’ve been busy responding to the Big Rock Tournament over the last few days. So it’s important when you’re outside to get hydrated beforehand, cool off in the shade if possible, and know your personal limitations.

When it comes to heat exhaustion, they say these are the signs to look for.

“You’re going to be sweating profusely, fatigue, having to sit down, sometimes you can have, you know, shortness of breath, chest pain in severe cases. Heat exhaustion, if not treated, promptly, can lead to a heat stroke, which obviously can be fatal,” said Kelly Urban, paramedic and EMS coordinator with Morehead City Fire Department.

They add you should always remember your SPF and reapply when needed.