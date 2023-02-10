GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — State and local officials on Tuesday will formally announce a three-year, $3.2 million grant that will expand the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program.

Gov. Roy Cooper will join United Health Foundation, East Carolina University, and other state government officials in unveiling the grant at the East Carolina Heart Institute.

The expansion will provide mental health services to underserved children in six community-based pediatric and primary care clinics in rural and underserved parts of the state, according to a press release.

Speaking at the event will be Cooper, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley, N.C. Sen. Jim Perry, ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers, UnitedHealthcare Community & State Plans of North Carolina CEO Anita Bachmann and Dr. Sy Saeed, professor and chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at Brody School of Medicine.