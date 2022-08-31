JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – August 31st is Overdose Awareness Day across the country. The day brings awareness to the drug epidemic that takes so many loved ones.

It’s also a time to remember and unite to break the stigma around overdoses. Officials say overdoses are continuously increasing statewide and they are working hard to make that change.

“We can see in our state stats that we are, you know, already at a positive 8% from this time last year, so we’re still on that upward trend,” said psychologist and Jacksonville Police Crisis Counselor, Dr. Tobi Gilbert.

Gilbert said that Onslow County is unfortunately part of this trend.

“We can say that we have a very high, you know, overdose death rate as a result,” said Gilbert. “And those numbers, you know, are continuing to increase.”

One mother, Vanessa Sapp took action after losing her son to an overdose in 2016. She created Sneads Ferry’s HOPE with the vision to help others get the resources needed.

“Narcan reverses the overdose, but it doesn’t, doesn’t help the individual who’s struggling to fight that battle every day,” said Sapp.

She is also helping teach others about Narcan, making sure it’s accessible. She even talked about helping one father a few months ago.

“It wasn’t a week later that his son was actually found. And he was overdosing,” said Sapp. “That Narcan was the first dose that he received that day, his life being saved, and he’s now getting the treatment he needs.”

Today, she thinks of all those who have lost a family member or friend.

“Every year we light a candle in memory of those who we lost, not just for my son, but for many of the individuals that I’ve met and parents that I’ve met along the way,” said Sapp.

As far as the county goes, officials are working to create programs to combat the opioid epidemic. For more information about Sneads Ferry’s HOPE, click here.