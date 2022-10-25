GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday.

Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since 2010.

Below are announced events posted on Facebook that are taking place where medicine and pills can be dropped off. For a complete list of locations where you live, click here.

Jacksonville

Click here for more on the Jacksonville Operation Medicine Drop.

MCCS Cherry Point

New Bern

Holly Ridge

Morehead City