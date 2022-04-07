BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An overdose spike alerted was issued Thursday for Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County, a spike alert is issued when the number of overdose calls indicating opioids or another illicit substance (usually tainted with fentanyl) goes above 8 in 24 / 48 hours.

Officials said over the last 24-48 hours, there has been a continued spike in opioid and/or fentanyl overdoses in Buncombe County including instances of fentanyl printed in Xanax and cocaine mixed with fentanyl.

Buncombe County has provided the list below of local harm reduction partners and resources available across the county:

WNCAP offers safer injection supplies, overdose reversal kits, testing, linkages to care and community navigation through their harm reduction program.

554 Fairview Road Asheville, NC 28803

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

BCHHS offers a syringe service program and linkages to care as well STD / STI testing and treatment.

40 Coxe Avenue Asheville, NC 28801

Monday-Friday, 12-4 p.m.

Steady Collective offers syringe access and disposal, overdose prevention resources, referrals to care and harm reduction education.

Tuesday 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. -Mobile Distribution- Location: In front of Firestorm Books & Coop 610 Haywood Road, West Asheville

Wednesday 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. -Mobile Distribution- 271 Haywood Street, Downtown Asheville

Holler Harm Reduction offers harm reduction supplies and overdose prevention materials

(828) 290-9066

Anyone who has recently experienced an overdose, call (828) 712-2800 to access the Buncombe County Post-Overdose Response Team.