CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Weight-loss injections are becoming more popular. Oprah just became the latest celebrity to speak out about success using the medication.

A popular option is semaglutide, which is sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy and is widely available across the United States.

Micah Barbee offers the injections at Optimal Oasis Wellness Center in Charlotte.

“Everybody is loving this medication because there are some really great outcomes from this,” Barbee said. “I feel like the outcomes definitely outweigh a lot of the side effects that I think we hear.”

Barbee has taken the shot herself and has seen results, with no serious side effects, but that’s not always the case.

“I will say out of all the clients, 2 percent might not have had the best results,” Barbee said. “Whether that be they already had it, some other underlying insulin resistance diseases, and they didn’t see the outcome they wanted.”

America’s Poison Center has reported 3,000 calls related to semaglutide between January and November, which is 15 times higher than calls received in 2019. Some patients require hospitalization for severe nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. Dr. Martez Prince at Premier Pharmacy says with more use comes more side effects.

“It’s to be expected that we’re going to see these kind of increased side effects and things like that from patients,” Prince said. “But the real thing is for patients to get educated to ask questions, and also make sure that they are taking the correct dose.”

Dr. Martez Prince at Premier Pharmacy says with the rise in usage of drugs with semaglutide, the more side effects occur.

Prince says there are some risks to using the injections. He says anyone considering it should always talk to a primary care doctor first.

“There are certain risk factors that will put you at risk for things like thyroid cancers,” Prince said. “So, it’s very important that you actually consult with your physician before using Ozempic making sure they understand your family history and family dynamic so you know that you’re a good candidate for Ozempic.”

Prince says more people are suffering from diabetes and obesity post pandemic, but the shots alone aren’t enough to tackle the problem.

“It’s helping you lower your blood sugar level, but if you’re putting a milkshake in your body and you have Ozempic, you’re forcing it to work harder to lower your blood sugar level and keep it low,” Prince explained. “So, it is something that you should take into consideration to make those lifestyle modifications.”

Patients are given IV fluids and anti-nausea medicine to treat overdose symptoms from the shot. People who experience symptoms have been able to recover.

Barbee is a registered nurse working with a doctor and a legitimate compound pharmacy to serve her clients safely.

“This is of course for those who have type two diabetes, but it is also beneficial for those who are overweight and obese to prevent them from having diabetes,” Barbee said. “Like anything, you can find it online and those things can also not be good for you because they’re not tested in the right type of facility so do your research.”

The shots usually start off around $450 a month. The price goes up when the dose is increased. Experts warn you not to make sure semaglutide is purchased from an accredited pharmacy with the recommendation of a doctor or else you run the risk of more side effects.