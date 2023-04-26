MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — People around the world wore jeans on Wednesday in support of a woman from Italy who was involved in a rape case.

The support comes after an Italian Supreme Court Judge told a victim that she could not have been raped because her jeans were too tight and required her assistance in removal. People hope to change the mindset by standing in support every April 26.

“To let people know clothes have nothing to do with an assault,” said Dr. Gwen Roberts, director at the Carteret Rape Crisis Center. “If I am wearing something that seems to be tied to a male, it may not be tied to a female. And that should not play into a conviction”

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The Carteret Rape Crisis Center is hosting a community fair in addition to a march on Thursday to spread awareness.