JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A reminder to parents with kids heading back to school to make sure they are up to date on their shots.

Students heading back to school need to have all of their required vaccinations and health assessments completed in just a few weeks. In North Carolina, children entering kindergarten are required to get vaccines for D-Tap, Polio, MMR, HIB, Hepatitis B, Varicella and Pneumococcal. Once they get to seventh grade, they are required to get a Meningococcal vaccine and T-Dap.

As for 12th graders, they’ll need to get another Meningococcal shot. With a few weeks left of summer, health officials encourage parents to get those vaccinations handled now.

“The earlier that you can get those vaccines for your children, the better it’s going to be. Also, they are required to be submitted to the school within 30 days from the start,” said Angela Flowers, Immunizations Nurse Supervisor for the Onslow County Health Department.

There are also optional vaccinations parents should keep in mind like HPV, COVID-19 and Influenza shots. New students who just moved to NC are also required to receive a health assessment in the first 30 days of school.

The Onslow County Health Department offers all the vaccinations required and optional, as well as physicals for those interested.