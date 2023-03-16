GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Alzheimer’s is seemingly impacting more and more people.

Rich Zeck, executive director for the Pitt County Council on Aging, says it is important to be prepared for the debilitating disease. Following NC Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day earlier this week, Zeck shared sources for tips and support while dealing with the disease.

“It’s one of the fastest-growing diseases,” said Zeck.

Zeck also said that each family that is experiencing the disease will have a different experience.

“It’s different for every person… There’s some generalities for the disease that people can look for and how to respond but, it’s a case-by-case basis,” Zeck said.

Watch the video above to learn more about Alzheimer’s and Zeck’s experiences with family and Alzheimer’s.