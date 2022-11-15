GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Health Department is providing free pre-diabetes testing for the ENC Pre-Diabetes Program.

Ronita Jones, a lifestyle coach with ENC Pre-Diabetes, said the purpose of the program is to change lifestyles to prevent anyone from becoming diabetic.

“People don’t realize that diabetes is a major problem,” lifestyle coach Ronita Jones said. “It is a chronic disease that can lead to other chronic diseases as well. But the main thing too, I would say, prediabetes, a lot of people don’t even know about prediabetes but, like I said, you can be one step away from being diabetic and that can cause some major problems.”

The testing is part of ENC Pre-Diabetes’ yearlong program, which will start in January and February. For more information about the ENC Pre-Diabetes Program and testing, click here.