GREENVILLE, N.C. — A case of tuberculosis has been reported in Pitt County, according to the health department.

Pitt County and Pitt County Schools announce the Public Health Department is investigating the case involving an individual at D.H. Conley High School. According to Pitt County Interim Health Director Teresa Ellen, the department was notified on Tuesday of the case.

A joint letter from Teresa Ellen, Dr. Michael Swinson, D.H. Conley Principal and Dr. Ethan Lenker, Superintendent of Pitt County Schools has been sent to all parents/guardians informing them of the case investigation.

Tuberculosis is a respiratory disease that generally develops over weeks to months. TB spreads similar to the cold or flu, but is not as contagious and is completely curable with medication.

“Though there is no immediate public health risk from this exposure, we are investigating the possible exposures and will inform staff and parents/guardians of students who need to be tested to ensure that any potential exposure to TB is identified,” says Ellen.

Officials said public health, school nurses and Pitt County Schools staff are working together to identify possible exposures. Public health will provide TB testing at no cost next week at the school. The majority of staff and students will not need any testing or treatment.

Anyone who has a positive test will be offered medication for treatment at no cost. Post-exposure treatment prevents development of TB.