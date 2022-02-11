Pitt County United Way celebrates National 211 Day, good organization does to help those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Friday marked National 211 Day, a day to highlight the national helpline that assists those in crisis.

State Director of NC 211, Heather Black, said NC 211 is a statewide information and referral service accessible by simply dialing the numbers, 2-1-1. She said they help people with any sort of need, from financial to personal struggles to find help.

“211 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and a call to 211 is free and confidential, and our staff are able to serve callers in any language,” said Black.

Dwain Cooper is the President and CEO of United Way of Pitt County. He said 211 Day is about getting the word out to the public that the hotline is here to help.

“Not only do you have someone who’s giving you the resources, you’re having someone on the other end tell you, this is OK, you’re not the only one, we will help you through this,” said Black.

He added the past couple years have been both busy and unique because of new struggles the coronavirus pandemic has created for people.

“211 has really been instrumental in supporting not only Pitt County but the state during this COVID pandemic,” Cooper said.

Black said that while spreading awareness is a huge part of celebrating 211 Day, it’s also about celebrating the operators who answer the phones.

“Being a 211 specialist is a hard job. You’re on the phones all day listening to people who often have some really complex problems, and you’re helping them decide and figure out what resources might be available to solve those problems,” said Black.

She explained they take time every Feb. 11 to show the workers extra appreciation.

NC 211 is funded by United Way Organizations throughout the state. Cooper said this is only possible through the generosity of the public, and that you can help them out by donating here.