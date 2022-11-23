RALEIGH N.C. – A 4-month old baby from Raleigh is fighting a rare liver condition which has led to liver failure.

The family is now hoping for a living organ donor match to save his life.

Lindsey Westendorf and Greg Baker welcomed their child, Corbin, into the world on July 1, but it didn’t take long to notice serious symptoms.

After extensive testing, doctors discovered Corbin has a rare condition called Biliary Atresia, which overloads the liver with bile.

“Over time what happens is you get cirrhosis and fibrosis and the liver can no longer function,” Westendorf said.

Westendorf said Corbin has been at Duke Hospital for a week.

According to Boston Children’s Hospital, it occurs once in every 30,000 births.

But, Corbin is also battling a second genetic deficiency, Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, that increases liver disease risk.

“His dual diagnosis, there’s not metrics on it, that’s how uncommon it is,” Westendorf said.