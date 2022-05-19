GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – As addiction and overdoses continue to take lives throughout our state, a new facility in Eastern North Carolina is seeking to make a big difference.

The new rehab facility, Haven at Blue Creek, held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday. Greenville couple Rich and Colleen Ballot founded the new facility.

“Our hope is a haven will be a place close to home that when that moment of clarity happens, we will be there or families will be helped alongside the patient and education on addiction will be offered to anyone that wants it,” said Colleen in her speech.

She said throughout the recovery of her own addiction to pills, she and her husband decided to bring a holistic facility to the Greenville area where patients could receive detox and long-term care all in one place. Opening in the next few months, the facility will span over 300 acres.

Mayors from surrounding towns, including Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly, say the facility has their full support.

“We’ll continue those conversations and see how the City of Greenville can provide support for this group and hopefully be able to help them out in the future,” said Connelly.

Local legislators also attended, including NC Rep. Brian Farkas, who said this is a huge need in a rural area disproportionately affected by some of these issues.

“We need to make sure at the state level, we are providing the support we need to our budget and other action, to give these organizations the tools they need to be successful,” said Farkas.

Haven at Blue Creek is also looking for continued community support as they develop their campus. If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can contact them by visiting their website here.