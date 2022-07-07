JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With Governor Roy Cooper signing Executive Order 263 protecting women’s reproductive rights, there are mixed opinions across the state.

Even with those rights restored, services aren’t as easily accessible here in Eastern North Carolina.

“This order will help protect North Carolina doctors and nurses and their patients from cruel, right-wing criminal laws passed by other states,” said Cooper.

Although the Onslow Women’s Center focuses on sexual assault and domestic violence survivors, associate director Melissa Radomicki said with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, they have been receiving more questions and calls daily.

“We see a lot of clients that are there with partners that continually get them pregnant back to back so they can’t leave. We have partners that are denied medical care by their partners,” said Radomicki.

But with the closest Planned Parenthoods in Wilmington and Raleigh, it can cause complications for many.

“It’s definitely a barrier not having something in the county or not having a referral process or a resource in the county, because transportation can be an issue, a lot of our clients don’t have their own vehicles,” said Radomicki. “If they do have their own vehicles. Right now, gas prices are really high, so it’s an income issue as well.”

And with restrictions in surrounding states, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic officials said there’s projected to be at least 10,000 people coming to North Carolina to access reproductive health care services, just this week.

To find more information on what the Onslow Women’s Center has to offer, click here.