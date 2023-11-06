HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been one week since the 43 families who lived at the Holly Plaza Apartment Complex were told that they had to relocate due to concerns with mold.

The Mayor of Holly Ridge said the town was alerted about the mold in early October, eventually calling for an emergency meeting to determine what to do. Due to concerns with the health of tenants, they helped residents relocate while they tested the complex.

“The testing did involve, some units at least, cutting into the sheetrock, which could potentially spread the spores,” said Holly Ridge Mayor Jeff Wenzel. “So a place has been allocated here in Jacksonville. Homes2Suites in Jacksonville is an option for those who do not have any other options to stay.”

There are 98 people who lived in the complex and were given just a few days to relocate. One resident, Christy Chambers, said she’s lived here for eight years and had no idea that mold was an issue for residents.

“I have not had any indication that there was mold. I do know that the vents are old, but I didn’t have any idea until recently that people have complained about mold,” said Chambers.

Now she’s uncertain about what the future holds.

“At the moment, I really don’t have faith that we’re going to be able to move back into our apartments,” said Chambers. “There’s all kinds of things going around and being said so to be on the safe side, I’m assuming we should start looking for somewhere else to stay.”

Residents are just waiting for the results to see if they can move back home.

“We have no idea what the testing is going to show. Certainly, if they’re safe to go back to a particular unit, then they will be able to go back,” said Wenzel. “But we’ll have to wait until we get the assessment for not only each individual unit but also for the buildings. There are six buildings that are involved here.”

Chambers added that she’s grateful for everything the Town of Holly Ridge has done to help assist them.