KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the Kinston Community Health Center cut the ribbon on a new pharmacy on Thursday.

This new in-house, full-service pharmacy will act as a one-stop shop for those in need of health care.

This pharmacy hopes to provide comprehensive care at an affordable cost, with help from the 340B Drug Discount Program. Director of Community Development and Patient Support Programs, Anna Kinsey, said this pharmacy is a dream come true for people in Kinston and has been in the works for more than 20 years.

“There is a lot of people in our community who cannot receive any care, maybe because they don’t have insurance or maybe they’re underinsured, they even may not be able to get their medication,” Kinsey said. “Now they’ll be able to get their medications filled before they even leave, they’re doing it all under one roof, and so that’s very exciting.”

“When folks don’t have the medication they need … say their diabetes or other chronic illnesses, there’s no way that they’re going to be able to stay healthy and be able to be productive members of society,” said Brendan Riley, vice president of the NC Community Health Association.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, NC State Senator Jim Perry received the Community Health Advocate of the Year award, which recognized his efforts to pass the Medication Cost Transparency Act, a law that protects pharmacies. Perry said this pharmacy helps people maintain their health.

“By having ease of access for those who don’t have insurance, we’re having a route for someone to go and get everything done in one stop, we’re going to stop severe disease in the future,” said Perry.

Not only does the pharmacy plan to take most insurances, but it also offers a sliding scale program to give patients copays based on their income level.

The pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m.