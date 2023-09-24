NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — In a post-COVID-19 world, Craven Community College and CarolinaEast Medical Center are partnering for an environmental services housekeeping training program.

It teaches students the importance of cleaning, disinfecting and how to maintain a sterile environment in a hospital and healthcare setting, especially for patients who are vulnerable.

“Whether it’s going through a checklist or making sure they got on their scrubs and their gloves, but knowing all the steps they can do to make sure that everybody who comes in there has the same experience and it’s consistent time after time,” said Craig Ramey, executive director of Community Engagement at Craven Community College.

The new program starts October 16 at the Volt Center. Training lasts eight days. Click here for more information.