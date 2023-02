GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — February is American Heart Month and starting Wednesday, you can get your heart checked for free.

CVS and the American Heart Association are working together to offer free vouchers for the checks. The screening will check your cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women in the United States. Go here to find out more, including how to sign up.