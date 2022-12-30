GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thinking about kissing someone at midnight Saturday? Think again because you may be spreading COVID-19.

ECU Health officials advised that socializing with strangers at a gathering could spread respiratory illnesses such as COVID, flu and RSV. They said there is usually a spike in these across the nation after the holidays.

ECU Health said that you should wash your hands, wear a mask, check your temperature and take a COVID test. They said it is important to evaluate your health before and after the festivities.

“Before you walk out the door, you want to do an evaluation of your health, if you’re having fever, sore throat, any symptoms of a cold or respiratory illness, that could be a sign that you may not want to go out and be around others,” said Dr. Jacob Pierce, ECU Health Infection Prevention medical director.

Above all, experts said to stay home if you are unsure of how you are feeling, to protect yourself and others.