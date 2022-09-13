GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – So many people don’t take time out of their day to take care of their teeth or improve sleeping habits, too, a surprising amount, according to a new study.

With sleep being so important to a person’s well-being, there’s only so much time you have to take care of yourself. The Centers for Disease Control suggests seven hours or more sleep per night, but 35% of Americans don’t reach that goal, according to a new report.

Overall, 37% of people wake up in the middle of the night every night. With that lack of sleep and unhealthy eating habits, 1 out of 10 Americans doesn’t brush their teeth before sleep, either.

Reports from Wake Up, Sleephead show that stress, insomnia and work are the leading causes of sleep issues. Other sleep issues include 1 in 5 hitting the snooze button when their alarm goes off every day. Up to 33% sat they’d sleep better if they didn’t have to share the bed with their partner, and 37% said the same about their pet.

