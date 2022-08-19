RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Don’t forget to floss and brush before bed.

In a recent study by Byte.com, data shows that more Americans are not taking care of their teeth properly and are without healthcare as well. More than 1 in 3 Americans don’t go to the dentist on a regular schedule and over half (59%) stated that cost was the reason behind that stat.

If we are also looking at stats by states and cities, Raleigh is No.6 in North Carolina when it comes to the biggest dental procrastinators. Charlotte is also on the list at number 33.

Here are more stats about Americans’ dental care: 30% have not been to the dentist since the pandemic began, 61% purposely delay their appointments, 1 in 3 Americans does not have dental insurance, and Cities with the most dental procrastinators: Las Vegas. Miami, Atlanta, Arlington, Minneapolis.

