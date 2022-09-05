GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It’s a time to stress the importance of having conversations with someone who may be in need of help.

According to officials, every 11 minutes, somebody in the US takes their own life. That’s why officials say now is the time to offer hope to those who don’t see it.

“It’s two groups of people, there’s those of us that may be feeling down and kind of at that point of crisis, you know, and, and whether they’re suicidal or just depressed or anxious, whatever terms that you want to use,” said Glenn Simpson, behavioral health administrator for ECU Health. “And then there’s others that aren’t in the same place and could be helpful.”

Simpson said we all can play a role in suicide prevention.

“Anybody can be a helper. And we think of people who commit suicide is typically somebody who has been struggling with depression or some other mental illness for a long time. And that is often the case, but it’s not always the case,” said Simpson.

Simpson said many times people are afraid to talk openly about needing help. Now there’s a new way to get that help. The suicide prevention hotline switched from a 10-digit number to 988 in July. Since then, there’s been an increase in calls.

“What we’ve seen in North Carolina, so far, and we’re just six weeks out, almost exactly as of today, is that we have seen a compared to prior data, an increase of calls at about a little bit over 50%. So the initial data says we’re now getting actually, I think it’s 53% more calls per day or per week than what we were prior to 988,” said Simpson.

He said one in five Americans this year will suffer a diagnosable mental illness or substance use disorder. But there’s hope.

“Take the time to reach out. Be nice, be kind. And if anybody is feeling a little bit depressed or down or in some sort of behavioral health crisis, call our friends at 988 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Simpson.

He said 70% of those who call in, it’s their first time calling. He added that’s a good sign they’re using the three-digit number whether in crisis mode or just needing to talk.